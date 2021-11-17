Nashik, Nov 17 (PTI) As many as 55 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 4,11,725 in the region, an official said.

At least 50 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,02,601 and toll to 8,696, he said.

Of the cases reported so far, 2,31,709 were from Nashik city, 1,57,436 from other parts of the district, 12,682 from Malegaon and 5,982 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 28,07,798 swabs have been tested till date, of which 5,848 were tested on Wednesday, the official added.

