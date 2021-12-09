Nashik, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday recorded 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections in the district to 4,12,770, an official said.

As many as 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,03,691 and toll to 8,733, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,285 were from Nashik city, 1,57,860 from other parts of the district, 12,694 from Malegaon and 6,015 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 29,20,720 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,985 were examined on Thursday, the official added.

