Nashik, Apr 13 (PTI) As many as 3,343 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 32 died of the infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Tuesday.

With this the tally of infections in the district rose to 2,36,972 and the toll reached 2,752, he said.

Of the latest casualties, 14 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 16 from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon, the official said.

Of the total number of cases, Nashik city alone accounted for 1,45,065 infections, he said.

At least 4,021 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 1,98,288, the official said.

With the addition of 10,349 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district has reached 9,09,664.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)