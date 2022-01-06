Nashik, Jan 6 (PTI) At least 538 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising the tally of infections to 4,15,801 on Thursday, an official said.

As many as 130 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two dies of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,05,171 and toll to 8,763, he said.

Of the total number of cases registered so far, 2,34,422 were from Nashik city, 1,58,577 from other parts of the district, 12,728 from Malegaon and 6,158 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 30,47,189 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,790 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

