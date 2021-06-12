Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Maharashtra's Thane district to aid during eventualities amid heavy rainfall in the region, imparted training to the local disaster response force on Saturday.

At least 12 NDRF teams have been stationed in four districts of the Konkan division, of which four are in Ratnagiri and two each in other districts, an official said.

The teams are posted to deal with any eventuality amid warning of heavy rainfall in the region, he said.

NDRF Commandant Rajendra Patil has been training 40 personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) on various rescue techniques, the official added.

