Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old Nepali man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane city after he allegedly stabbed a compatriot.

Also Read | AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Key Online at nta.ac.in.

Indramoham Barmalebuda, the accused, had arrived in India recently, police said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Hike in DA, DR Rates Brings Cheers to Government Employees.

He and victim Padmabhushan Takola (49) hail from the same village in Nepal, said senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Thane Nagar police station.

Barmalebuda on Friday afternoon landed at Takola's house. The latter works as a security guard in a housing complex in Kharkar Aali area and lives on the same premises.

The accused asked him for shelter, the police officer said.

When Takola, who lives with wife and children, expressed inability, the accused allegedly stabbed him in the stomach.

A video of Takola walking down a street towards hospital in a grievously injured state went viral of social media.

Police took him to the Kalwa civil hospital where he underwent a surgery and his condition was said to be serious.

Barmalebuda was arrested under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) and further probe was on, said the police officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)