Nagpur, Jun 30 (PTI) As many as nine police personnel, including an officer, from the Nagpur Central Jail tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Swab samples of 30 police personnel were collected on Monday, of which nine, including a sub-inspector, have tested positive for the deadly infection, Nagpur Jail superintendent Anup Kumre said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 4878 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,74,761: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

The infected policemen were sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, at least 28 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nagpur on Tuesday, a release here said.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

According to the official data, the district has recorded 1,448 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 1,146 patients have recovered from the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)