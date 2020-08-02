Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Staffers in prisons in Maharashtra will not be transferred during the current financial year in view of the directives issued by the Bombay high court.

"As far as...staff deployed in the correctional homes/temporary prisons shall be posted in the present place of posting and they will not be rotated," Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prisons, Sunil Ramanand, stated in a circular.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News.

No transfers would be carried out in the department in view of the orders of the HC, it said on Sunday.

The HC had last month directed prison authorities in the state to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there.

Also Read | Delhi | Mortal Remains of Former SP Leader Amar Singh Brought to His Residence in Chhattarpur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)