Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday gave the approval to build a 2,500 MW solar park in a joint venture with the state-run Mahanirmiti company and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's secretariat, both the companies will infuse 50 per cent funds each.

Mahanirmiti, a public sector undertaking of the state government, will build 21 projects with a capacity of 17,360 MW by March 2025, of which 12,930 MW power will be generated in solar projects.

The state has 9,305 MW energy projects, of which 2,123 MW power is generated in solar plants, the statement read.

