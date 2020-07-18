Amravati (Maha), Jul 18 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra witnessed its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 81 people testing positive for coronavirus, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 1,228, an official said.

The death of an 80-year-old man from Matafail locality at a COVID facility during the day took the district's toll to 39, he added.

"Of cases reported today, 22 were from rural areas which now have 201 cases. Thirty-one persons were discharged, taking the number of such cases to 759," said the official.

