Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 new cases of coronavirus and a fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,010 and toll to 1,48,403, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO, IN-SPACe for Successful Launch of India's Maiden Private Rocket Vikram Suborbital (Watch Video).

At least 156 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 79,85,786, he said.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah, Former Jammu and Kashmir CM, To Step Down As National Conference President in December 2022; Will Continue As PAGD Chief.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 108 cases and zero fatality.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, of the latest infections, Mumbai accounted for 13 cases, while the only casualty of the day was reported in Pune.

With this, the state is now left with 821 active cases, it said.

The fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, it was stated.

As many as 15,410 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,55,05,054.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 119; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 821; Tests: 15,410.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)