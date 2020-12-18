Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday reached 18,88,767 after 3,994 people tested positive for the infection, a state health official said.

With the death of 75 patients, the fatality count went up to 48,574, he said.

A total of 4,467 patients were discharged after recuperating, taking the recovery count to 17,78,722.

The number of active patients in the state is 60,352 at present, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 642 cases on Friday, which pushed its overall count to 2,85,632, while its death toll rose to 10,970 as nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

The state has so far conducted 1,19,96,624 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,88,767, new cases: 3,994, death toll: 48,574, discharged: 17,78,722, active cases: 60,352, people tested so far: 1,19,96,624.

