Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) A day after reporting zero COVID-19 death, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 12 fatalities and 467 new cases, including 243 Omicron infections, the state health department said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

With the addition, the state's coronavirus positive tally rose to 78,67,391 and toll to 1,43,718.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Webinar on Energy for Sustainable Growth on Friday.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 544 coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality. The last time the state recorded zero death was on April 1, 2020.

"Today, 234 patients with Omicron infection were reported in the state. All these patients were reported by Kasturba hospital's laboratory," the health department said in a statement.

All 234 infections were reported from Mumbai.

Till date, a total of 5,005 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,629 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

So far, 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, of which results of 8,714 patients have been received, while the results of 668 are awaited.

A total of 1,144 patients were discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,14,719. The recovery rate in the state is 98.06 per cent.

The active cases in Maharashtra stand at 4,953.

Mumbai and Pune city reported 80 cases each. Both the cities did not report any fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune circle recorded 144, Mumbai 140, Nashik 91, Nagpur 31, Kolhapur and Aurangabad 14 each, Latur 17, Akola 16.

Of the 12 fatalities, Pune recorded six, Mumbai and Akola two each, Latur and Nagpur one each. Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nashik circles did not report any fatality. The fatality rate of the state is 1.82 per cent.

It said that 62,121 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 7,80,65,969.

Currently 42,118 people are in home quarantine and 602 people in institutional quarantine.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 467; death toll: 1,43,718; active cases: 4,953; tests conducted so far: 7,80,65,969.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)