Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A pregnant woman fell at a railway station here in Maharashtra while trying to alight from a moving train, but was saved from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform by an alert RPF jawan, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kalyan railway station on Monday, he said.

The woman along with her husband and son apparently boarded a wrong long-distance train.

Later, as the train started moving, the woman tried to de-board, but in the process, she fell on the platform.

An RPF jawan immediately rushed there and saved the woman from slipping into the gap between the moving train and the platform, the official said.

The other people present on the platform lauded the jawan for his courage and presence of mind.

Later, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar in a tweet said, "Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today."

"Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train," he added.

