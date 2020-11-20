Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched his government's 'Maha Aawas Yojana' under which 8,82,135 homes will be built in rural areas of the state, and assured there would be no shortage of funds for the ambitious plan that is expected to cost Rs 4,000 crore.

According to an official statement, the mission will be implemented over a 100-day period till February 28 next year beginning from Friday.

Also Read | Night Curfew to be Imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam Districts as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

The scheme was launched here during a workshop which was also attended by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif and senior officials.

"All should ensure pucca and strong homes are built under the initiative. The houses should be so ideal and beautiful that people from other states should come to see (them)," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan to Impose Section 144 From November 21 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in The State.

Mushrif said the construction of homes would cost Rs 4,000 crore and "not a single family in rural areas will be without a home".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)