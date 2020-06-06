India News | Maha Sees 2,739 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Nears 3,000

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported spike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969, state Health department said.

A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day, pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, a statement said.

The state now has 42,609 active cases, it said, adding that a total of 5,37,124 samples have been tested so far. PTI

