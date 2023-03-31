Mumbai, March 31: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 425 new coronavirus cases, a drop of 269 cases from the day before, and zero deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The state's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 81,44,111, while death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,441. COVID-19: India Reports Over 3,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours for Second Consecutive Day.

The number of active cases stand at 3,090. On Thursday, Maharashtra had recorded 694 infections and zero deaths. State capital Mumbai recorded 177 cases on Friday, followed by Pune city which recorded 50 new cases. As many as 351 persons recovered in 24 hour since previous evening. The recovery rate in the state is 98.14 per cent. COVID-19 Cases Rise in Maharashtra: State Reports Three Deaths, 483 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. As many as 8,178 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,66,26,743. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 425; Fatalities: zero; Active cases: 3,090; Tests: 8,178.

