Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 722 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 81,62,842 and the death toll to 1,48,507, the state health department said.

The fresh cases rose thrice compared to Monday when 226 infections were recorded in the state. No COVID-19 fatality was recorded a day before.

The active tally of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 5,549.

At 328, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by 161 in Pune Circle, 160 in Nagpur circle, 24 in Latur circle, 23 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Nashik circle, 11 in Akola circle and single case in Aurangabad circle, the health department bulletin said.

Nagpur, Latur and Mumbai circles reported a single fatality each, it stated. Mumbai city saw 191 cases and one fatality, which increased the tally to 11,61,214 and the death toll to 19,762.

A total of 89 patients have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra since January 1 this year and 71.91 per cent of the deceased aged more than 60 years. 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 13 per cent didn't have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.

With 946 patients discharged from various hospitals across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 80,08,786, it said.

A total of 17,007 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which increased the count of recoveries in the state to 8,69,19,870.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,62,842, fresh cases 722, death toll 1,48,507, recoveries 80,08,786, active cases 5,549, total tests: 8,69,19,870.

