Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India was on Thursday conferred with the state-level Yashwantrao Chavan Award for the year 2021, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old rape survivor strangles her baby to death in Damoh, Arrested.

The company's CEO Dr Umesh Shaligram accepted the award from NCP chief Sharad Pawar, it was stated.

Also Read | OIL Admit Cards 2021 Released For Recruitment Exam For Posts Of Junior Assistant at oil-india.com; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The state-level award is given on the death anniversary of Maharashtra's first chief minister late Yashwantrao Chavan, to persons or organisations for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

The award comprised a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a memento and citation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)