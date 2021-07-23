Jalna, Jul 23 (PTI) Complaints about some private unaided English schools in Jalna in Maharashtra not admitting students under the Right to Education Act had come in and they were being verified, an official said on Friday.

He said a school in Badnapur was asked to give an explanation and its principal had replied that such admissions would take place only after the state government cleared the RTE dues it owed to several such institutions.

Independent English Schools Association president Rajendra Dayma said the state government has paid only 10 per cent of RTE reimbursement, and many institutions were already facing financial trouble due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic and the inability of several parents to pay fees.

"Under RTE, the government gave Rs 17,670 as reimbursement per child. Now, this has been brought down to Rs 8,000. Schools are finding it tough to raise operational funds, pay staff salaries etc," he said.

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association vice president PN Yadav said member schools had decided to not admit students under RTE for the moment till a solution was found to issues they were facing.

The RTE Act guarantees free admissions to economically weaker students in the 6-14 age group, and schools are expected to keep aside 25 per cent seats.

