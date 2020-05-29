Maharashtra: Temple Looted at Balivali in Palghar District; Priests Attacked by Three Unidentified Assailants

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Palghar, May 29: Three unidentified assailants allegedly attacked two priests and looted a temple at Balivali in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Thursday when three armed men barged into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali in Vasai taluka, an official said. Palghar: Two Men And Their Driver Allegedly Lynched by Tribal Mob, After Being Mistaken For Thieves in Maharashtra.

The trio attacked the temple's head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant and decamped with valuables worth Rs 6,800, he said. An offence has been registered under section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the station house officer of Virar police station said.

