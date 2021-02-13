Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping a girl in the toilet of the Gorakhpur Express train, Thane police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place around 7am on Wednesday, an official said.

"The girl and boy were traveling together. He took her to the toilet and raped her. Kurar police in Mumbai registered a case on the basis of the victim's complaint and it was then transferred to us," the Thane railway police station official said.

No arrest has been made and further probe was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)