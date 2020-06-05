India News | Maha: Thane District's COVID-19 Count Crosses 10,000-mark

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Friday crossed the 10,000-mark as 444 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count is now 10,419, and 18 deaths on Friday took the toll to 342, he added.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Department Announces Result for WIN WIN W-557, First Prize Rs 75 Lakh.

"Thane city has 3,795 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai with 2,643 and Kalyan-Dombivali with 1,327. Mira Bhayander is also approaching the 1000-mark. It now has 903 cases," he informed.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 1,140 cases, including 38 deaths so far.

Also Read | Ambassador Of India To China Held Digital Interaction On India-China Bilateral Relations With Scholars From Shanghai-Based Institutions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)