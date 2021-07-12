Thane, Jul 12: Thane has added 423 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,37,781, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,843, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent. India Reports 37,154 New COVID-19 Cases, 39,649 Recoveries & 724 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,18,259, while the death toll has risen to 2,635, another official said.

