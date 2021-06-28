Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,31,200 with the addition of 480 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 16 more people, the death toll in the district reached 10,645.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at two per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,16,229, while the death toll is 2,546, another official said.

