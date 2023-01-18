Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A 39-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city lost Rs 8.25 lakh to a cyber fraud, a police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | As PM @narendramodi Lays the Foundation Stone of Two Greenfield Highway Development … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The complainant, a resident of Rabodi area, told the police that a man and a woman called him last month and persuaded him to invest in bitcoins, said the official.

Also Read | Noida: 22-Year-Old Teacher Falls in Love With Minor Student, Later Elopes With Him; Case Registered.

The duo made the man deposit a total of Rs 8.25 lakh in different bank accounts.

They were evasive when he demanded the cryptocurrencies and then switched off their mobile phones, said the official. He filed a complaint on Tuesday.

The man did not give any reason for approaching the police late, said the official adding that a case of cheating has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)