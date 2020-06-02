India News | Maha: Thane Records 397 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 10 Deaths

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) At least 397 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,062, a health official here said.

Moreover, with 10 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district rose to 283, the official said.

According to reports from the district administration, most of the latest cases were reported from Thane city and Navi Mumbai civic corporation limits.

A total of 71 persons, including a seven-month-old baby girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli municipal limits, the reports stated.

As per the reports, Thane city recorded 104 positive cases, 93 cases were detected in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 960 cases of novel coronavirus and 32 deaths so far.

