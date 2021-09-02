Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) With the addition of 268 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,51,712, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of six more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,295, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,588, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.

