Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Three persons, including an employee of a plastic trading unit, were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of robbing more than Rs 20 lakh from the manager of the establishment at knifepoint, a Mumbai police official said.

The trio trailed and targeted the complainant when he was travelling in an auto with the day's collection last Wednesday, said the official.

The complainant was carrying Rs 22 lakh in a bag. When the auto halted due to a traffic jam in the western suburb of Andheri, a man wearing a helmet threatened him with a knife and snatched the bag, said the official.

Acting on the manager's complaint, the police worked on “technical” inputs to arrest the trio from Virar, Andheri and Malad and recovered Rs 20 lakh from them, he said.

The arrested employee of the unit had joined the set-up recently. After observing the manager's daily schedule, he drew up a plan to rob him, said the official from Jogeshwari police station.

One of the arrested persons has a criminal past, he said.

