Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and a juvenile was detained on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

The girl had gone missing from Kalyan and a rape and kidnapping case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after she was traced, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"The girl was found at Kalyan railway station on April 22. She had befriended a person on social media, who lured her into meeting him to sort out problems he was having with his girlfriend. He and his three friends raped her at Ulhasnagar," the official said.

