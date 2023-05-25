Palghar, May 25 (PTI) Three men travelling on a motorbike died after their two-wheeler collided with a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, an official said.

The victims were on their way from Harsul in Nashik district to Sanjan in Gujarat when they met with the accident around 11.30 am.

The motorbike collided with an MUV head-on at Sutrakar Phata, said senior inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station.

The trio died on the spot, while the occupants of the other vehicle were safe, the official said.

