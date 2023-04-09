Latur, Apr 9 (PTI) Three alleged poachers were arrested on Sunday for hunting storks at a lake in Maharashtra's Latur district, a forest official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Pregnant Woman Shot at by Neighbour in Siraspur As She Objects to Loud Music, Dies.

The accused had allegedly killed seven storks at Masalga lake near Shivani Kotal village in Nilanga tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Kisses Boy on Lips at Buddhist Event, Asks Him 'Suck My Tongue'; Video Goes Viral.

The locals nabbed the accused who attempted to flee with the birds and handed them over to the forest department, he said.

At least 250 painted storks live in the area surrounding the lake.

The accused had shaken trees around the lake, removed nests and stuffed 14 birds in a sack, of which seven died due to suffocation and injuries, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)