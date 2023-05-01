Wardha, May 1 (PTI) A truck transporting beer bottles overturned on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Monday, police said.

The truck laden with beer bottles was heading towards Nagpur from Aurangabad when it overturned on the expressway around 5 am, an official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, locals crowded the accident spot to take away cartons of beer.

