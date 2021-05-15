Thane, May 15 (PTI) A red colour trunk in which the body of a man was found a couple of days ago in Thane district helped police solve a murder case leading to the arrest of a brother-sister duo, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the man was found in the trunk abandoned below a creek bridge on Shil Diva Road on May 13 evening, said Shil Daighar police station senior inspector CJ Jadhav.

"The victim could not be identified at the time and the only clue was the red colour trunk. After registering a murder case, a police team enquired with furniture and utensil shops in Mumbra and adjoining areas to get some clue on the trunk," he said.

The search led the team first to a shop in Turbhe and then to the trunk manufacturer in Dharavi Dabar compound, from where it got information that it was purchased by a woman on April 30, Jadhav said.

"We managed to identify the woman, who was a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, and detained her. The woman confessed she and her brother had killed the man as the victim went back on a promise to marry her," he said.

While the victim was a driver by profession, the accused woman is a maid whose husband had died a year ago, the official added.

