Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling firearms in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The police seized 10 guns and 11 bullets among other accessories and equipment from the accused, one of whom was apprehended on Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police Zone V (Wagle Estate) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said.

The accused Dayanand Badange (42) and his associate Chandradev Saroj (41) were allegedly involved in manufacturing guns and selling them, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered against the duo and further probe is underway, the official added.

