Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Two locomotives and four front wagons of a goods train derailed in the Solapur-Kurduwadi section in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a railway official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Teen Girl Raped by Boyfriend and His Friend in Junagadh, Accused Duo Held.

The derailment took place on the loop line at Kem station at 2:50am, the official said, adding that no injury was reported nor was rail traffic affected.

Also Read | Yogendra Yadav Resigns From Samyukta Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee, Says 'Will Remain Soldier of Farmers' Collective'.

The impact of the derailment was softened by a 'sand hump' mechanism at the end of the main line, he said.

The 'sand hump' is an emergency dead end line covered with sand to take care of such emergencies and avoid unsafe operation, the official explained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)