Aurangabad, May 25 (PTI) Two sub inspectors of Aurangabad police were held in separate cases by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes, an official said on Thursday.

A PSI from Cidco police station here was held while accepting Rs 12,000 from a sugarcane juice vendor for not registering a complaint against him, he said.

In the second case, a PSI from Satara police station here was held when he accepted Rs 24,000 as bribe for helping an accused in a case, the official added.

