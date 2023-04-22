Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) Two men robbed a 47-year-old employee of a firm of Rs 8.5 lakh cash at gunpoint in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred under the limits of Ambazari police station when the employee was headed to the company's office in a car.

The car was intercepted by two men who tried to smash its windshield with a stone and threatened the employee and his driver with a gun, a police officer said.

As the employee tried to run with the cash bag, the duo chased him on a motorcycle, snatched the bag, and sped away.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

