Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for his performances in the 'Godfather' films, 'Apocalypse Now', and 'To Kill a Mockingbird' among others, has passed away at 95, reported Variety.

The actor's wife, Luciana Duvall, announced his passing on Facebook along with an emotional tribute.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote.

Pouring out her heart in a touching message, Luciana remembered the late actor as her "everything."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," she added.

As soon as the news came out, condolences and tributes started pouring in across social media platforms.

Many remembered the actor's acclaimed works along with his contribution to the film industry. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis offered her tributes, describing the late actor as the "greatest consigliere."

A prolific figure with a career spanning 70 years, Robert Duvall was born in San Diego, California, in 1931, as per People.

Initially involved in New York theatre, he made his big screen debut with 'To Kill a Mockingbird'. In 1965, he won an Obie for his Off-Broadway performance in 'A View from the Bridge', further making his Broadway debut in 1966's 'Wait Until Dark'.

He became renowned for his work as a character actor and then, in the 60s, appeared in films like 'Bullitt' and 'True Girl'. It was finally in 1970 when Duvall received acclaim in 1970 for his work in 'M*A*S*H'.

In 1972, he appeared in 'The Godfather' as Tom Hagen, the adopted son of the Corleone family, winning his first Oscar nomination. He went on to feature in the film's 1974 sequel.

In 1979, Duvall was seen in the classic 'Apocalypse Now' as Lt. Col. Kilgore, earning his second Oscar nomination. The next year, he won his third Oscar nod for a leading role in 'The Great Santini'.

It was finally in 1983 when Robert Duvall won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Bruce Beresford's directorial, 'Tender Mercies',

"I guess the main reason I want the Academy Award is for the artistic power and freedom it gives you. The right to choose your own director, to have control over the project," he told People in 1984, weeks before the ceremony.

Among his film credits are 'Network', 'Days of Thunder', 'Sling Blade', 'The Scarlet Letter', 'Jack Reacher', 'Deep Impact', and 'Thank You for Smoking'.

He also earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his own direction - the 1997 film 'The Apostle' and 2014's 'The Judge', which got him his seventh Oscar nod.

His glorious career didn't stop at films, as he was seen on television with shows like 'Lonesome Dove' and 'Broken Trail', becoming a five-time Emmy nominee.

One of Robert Duvall's final screen roles came with Scott Cooper's 'The Pale Blue Eye' in 2022. (ANI)

