Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government would hold comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders on the demand for reintroduction of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Fadnavis, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, was replying to a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Representatives from the teachers' and graduates' constituencies, while speaking in the Council, had sought the reintroduction of the OPS in place of the current National Pension System (NPS).

"I have requested all unions of state employees and teachers to come forward for the discussion. There is a midway that can be found between NPS and OPS," Fadnavis said.

"The opposition parties should not be happy over the government getting cornered on this issue. We want someone from the opposition parties to be part of the meeting with union leaders," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

The National Pension System was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre with effect from January 1, 2004 for all recruits joining Central government services from that date.

Under OPS, the pension amount is provided by the government, which increases its liability, whereas the NPS has a contributory mechanism from the employee as well as the government.

While the BJP at the Centre has steadfastly refused to go back to the OPS, parties like the Congress have been batting for it.

Several employees' groups have been protesting across the country for reintroduction of the OPS.

