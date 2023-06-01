Palghar, Jun 1 (PTI) A man allegedly bludgeoned to death a 55-year-old woman following a dispute with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Ripped Jeans, Miniskirts, Half Pants Banned in UP Temple: Hanuman Dham in Shamli Issues Dress Code for Devotees to Stop People From Treating Temples as Picnic Spots.

The incident took place in Wada taluka on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday and efforts were on to nab the 38-year-old accused, they said.

The man, who has a previous criminal record, on Tuesday tried to enter a farm where the victim and her 76-year-old mother worked. The duo and other villagers objected to his attempt to enter the place, Wada police station's sub-inspector Dilip Pawar said.

Also Read | Burning Train in Kerala Video: Executive Express Coach Gutted in Fire at Kannur Railway Station, Probe Launched.

Angry over this, the accused came the farm when the victim was fast asleep and allegedly killed her by hitting her with a huge stone, the official said.

Some persons found the victim's body in a room at the farm on Wednesday and alerted the police, he said.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts were on to trace him, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)