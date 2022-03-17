Palghar, Mar 17 (PTI) The police on Thursday recovered a highly decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman from an apartment in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The victim Nirzala Indresh Kumar, the wife of a labourer, was allegedly murdered in her apartment in Arnala three days ago, the official said.

The death came to light when a group of youngsters had approached the flat seeking donation for Holi festivities and noticed a foul odour emanating from the premises on Wednesday night, senior inspector Raju Mane of Arnala police station said.

On entering the flat, they saw the woman lying in a pool of blood, following which the police were informed, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and a manhunt has been launched for the victim's husband, who has fled with his daughters aged three and five, the official said.

