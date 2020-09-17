Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against six employees of a toll plaza here in Maharashtra for allegedly refusing a Congress MLA's car to pass without paying toll fee and manhandling his driver, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Padgha toll plaza in Thane around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar was returning to Nashik from Mumbai, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal And Others Wish Prime Minister As He Turns 70.

Khoskar represents Igatpuri seat in Nashik.

After the incident, the MLA's driver lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the six toll booth staffers under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Also Read | Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Gaming Console Prices & Release Date Revealed.

No arrest has been made so far, an official from Padgha police station said.

Khoskar alleged that when his car reached the toll plaza, some booth staffers stopped the vehicle. His driver informed them that the MLA was in the car, which also had the legislator's sticker.

But, the toll booth employees allegedly demanded his ID card and before it could be shown, they abused and hit the driver, he said.

They insisted on payment of toll fee before allowing the vehicle to proceed and said "we don't recognise MLAs and MPs", the legislator claimed.

After an argument for some time, his vehicle was allowed to go, Khoskar said and demanded strict action against such "arrogant" toll plaza employees.

"If this is the case with us, one can imagine how they would be behaving with the common man," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)