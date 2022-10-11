Ujjain, October 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.

Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 PM. He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Mahakal Lok Corridor Project: Heritage Dharamshala in ‘Maharajwada’ Near Temple, ‘Shikhar Darshan’ in Second Phase.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja at Lord Mahakal Temple

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, MP. He'll dedicate to the nation, 'Shri Mahakal Lok' this evening. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 cr. (Source:DD News) pic.twitter.com/ArN3DHJGyI — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya. Mahakal Lok Corridor Project Inauguration Today: Prayers To Be Held at Temples in All Villages and Cities of Madhya Pradesh.

Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)