Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out on Thrusday in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 at the Prayagraj's Mahakumbh site.

According to the fire department, the blaze was doused by the personnel deployed by the administration, and no injuries have been reported till now.

Also Read | Fire at RIL Plant: One Killed, 6 Injured After Blaze Erupts at Plant of Reliance Industries Limited in Maharashtra's Raigad.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)