A fire broke out at a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 of Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh Mela 2025 site on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The blaze erupted suddenly, creating panic among people nearby. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to control the fire before it could spread further. Preliminary reports suggest that the hut was unoccupied at the time of the incident, preventing any casualties. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in UP’s Prayagraj; Video Surfaces.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | A fire broke out in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh. The fire was extinguished by the Fire department personnel. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/rM2iOXlkIn — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

