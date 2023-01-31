Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The family and relatives of Maharaja of Bundelkhand were seriously injured in a road accident while travelling from Jaipur to Panna Riyasat, informed officials on Tuesday.

The Maharaja of Bundelkhand's famous Panna princely state, Raghavendra Singh Judeo, died due to illness, and his family members and relatives were on the way to attend his funeral ceremony.

"The family was travelling from Jaipur to Panna Riyasat when their car collided with a truck (dumper), leaving five family members injured. They were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition," said Dr Oaj Dosaj from Chhatarpur District Hospital.

A team of doctors was overseeing the treatment of the injured royals at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

