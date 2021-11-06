Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): A total of 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital," said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

