Maharashtra's Health Department has reported four new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), bringing the total number of suspected cases to 170, with five suspected deaths. Of the total, 132 cases have been confirmed as GBS. The affected regions include Pune Municipal Corporation (MC), Pimpri Chinchwad MC, Pune Rural, and several other districts. Currently, 62 patients have been discharged, while 61 remain in intensive care units (ICU) and 20 are on ventilators. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as healthcare facilities work to manage the increasing number of cases. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Scare: 5 New GBS Cases Detected in Pune, Tally Up at 163 in Maharashtra.

State Reports 4 New Suspected Cases and 5 Suspected Deaths

