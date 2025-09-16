Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): A 21-year-old female security guard at Pimpri-Chinchwad's newly opened mall was allegedly sexually assaulted by her senior officer, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kadam, aged 45 years, was arrested by the Wakad Police.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Kurhade of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, the incident took place on September 10, while the case was registered late on September 11. The accused, identified as Manoj Kadam (45), a resident of the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, has been arrested by the Detection Branch (DB) of Wakad Police Station.

The police official further said, "The 21-year-old victim was on duty when her senior allegedly took her to the third floor of the mall on the pretext of an 'important client's visit'. After sending other staff away, Kadam allegedly tried to lure the victim with promises of a promotion and salary hike before touching her inappropriately and forcing her to touch him".

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The woman managed to resist and escape. Though the accused allegedly threatened her, she approached the police the next day with the support of her husband and colleagues, said police.

Police registered a case against the accused, Kadam, under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Kadam has been booked under BNS Section 64, 68 (A) and 68 (c), and the crime was registered at the Wakad Police Station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police. Further investigation is underway", said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)